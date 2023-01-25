Anne Hathaway, BTS' Suga, the Cast of 'White Lotus' and More Hit the Valentino Haute Couture Front Row

We couldn't choose just *one* best-dressed celeb.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It's not Haute Couture Fashion Week without a Valentino show. And it's not a Valentino show without an absolutely stacked front row.

The house hosted its Spring 2023 haute couture debut below Paris' iconic Pont Alexandre III along the Seine on Jan. 25. While gigantic ribbon bows, delicate feathers and sequins galore turned the runway into a sight worth waiting for, the A-listers made the presentation that much better.

Anne Hathaway arrived in a mini leopard-printed dress with matching tights, while Charli XCX wore a cropped black top with high-waisted trousers. Dove Cameron stunned in an elegant red ensemble, as Beatrice Gannò of "The White Lotus" repped the brand in an all-over logo print. BTS' Suga made his first-ever appearance at a Valentino show as a brand ambassador in a monochromatic brown suit over a creamy camel blouse from the Unboxing Valentino collection. Doja Cat turned up the glam, of course, in an oversized rosette blazer — her third stop of the day, after appearances at Viktor & Rolf and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Scroll ahead to see the best-dressed celebrities at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023 show.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Anne Hathaway at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images BTS' Suga at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Beatrice Gannò at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Sabrina Impacciatore at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Doja Cat at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kylie Minogue at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Charli XCX at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Dove Cameron at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Ashley Park at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Sofia Carson at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Sam Smith at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Chriselle Lim at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Amina Muaddi at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

