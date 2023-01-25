Skip to main content

Anne Hathaway, BTS' Suga, the Cast of 'White Lotus' and More Hit the Valentino Haute Couture Front Row

We couldn't choose just *one* best-dressed celeb.
beatrice ganno white lotus spring 2023 valentino haute couture show

It's not Haute Couture Fashion Week without a Valentino show. And it's not a Valentino show without an absolutely stacked front row.

The house hosted its Spring 2023 haute couture debut below Paris' iconic Pont Alexandre III along the Seine on Jan. 25. While gigantic ribbon bows, delicate feathers and sequins galore turned the runway into a sight worth waiting for, the A-listers made the presentation that much better. 

Anne Hathaway arrived in a mini leopard-printed dress with matching tights, while Charli XCX wore a cropped black top with high-waisted trousers. Dove Cameron stunned in an elegant red ensemble, as Beatrice Gannò of "The White Lotus" repped the brand in an all-over logo print. BTS' Suga made his first-ever appearance at a Valentino show as a brand ambassador in a monochromatic brown suit over a creamy camel blouse from the Unboxing Valentino collection. Doja Cat turned up the glam, of course, in an oversized rosette blazer — her third stop of the day, after appearances at Viktor & Rolf and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Scroll ahead to see the best-dressed celebrities at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023 show.

Anne Hathaway Valentino Haute Couture Show Paris Spring 2023

Anne Hathaway at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Suga Valentino Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

BTS' Suga at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Beatrice Gannò Valentino Haute Couture Show Paris Spring 2023

Beatrice Gannò at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Sabrina Impacciatore Valentino Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show Paris

Sabrina Impacciatore at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Doja Cat Valentino Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show Paris

Doja Cat at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Kylie Monogue Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023 Show Paris

Kylie Minogue at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Charli XCX Valentino Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show Paris

Charli XCX at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Dove Cameron Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023 Paris

Dove Cameron at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Ashley Park Valentino Haute Couture Show Paris Spring 2023

Ashley Park at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Sofia Carson Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023 Paris

Sofia Carson at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Sam Smith Valentino Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show Paris

Sam Smith at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Chriselle Lim Valentino Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show Paris

Chriselle Lim at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Rosie Huntington-Whitely Valentino Haute Couture Show Paris Spring 2023

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Amina Muaddi Valentino Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show Paris

Amina Muaddi at Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

off-white-spring-2023-review
Fashion Week

Off-White Is 'on the Cusp of Something New' for Spring 2023

The Italian luxury label also welcomed a celeb-studded front row — and an unexpected crowd of fans, too.

By India Roby
Suga Valentino Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week
News

Suga Goes Monochrome at His First-Ever Valentino Show

Life as a Valentino brand ambassador suits him.

By Ana Colón
Doja Coat Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week
Fashion Week

Doja Cat Covered Herself in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Now, *this* is couture, baby!

By India Roby
ashley park rent the runway how i shop 2
Style

How I Shop: Ashley Park of 'Emily in Paris'

The actor and rising style star chats with Fashionista about oversized blazers, shopping intentionally and her first fashion collaboration.

By India Roby