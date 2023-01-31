Vans Gets the Collina Strada Treatment

The days leading up to fashion week are always full of surprises, and Vans has a pretty major one in store.

On Jan. 31, the footwear brand revealed its latest designer collaboration, with New York-based label Collina Strada. The 10-piece collection is quite eye-catching, featuring an array of kitschy footwear, colorful apparel and statement accessories.

"I grew up in Southern California, and I've been wearing Vans my whole life," Hillary Taymour, creative director and founder of Collina Strada, said, in a press release. "I wore Slip-Ons skateboarding on the pier and to the barn before putting on my boots, so it's such an honor to get to create a collection with the brand."

Photo: Courtesy of Vans

Obviously, this being Vans, sneakers are a highlight: The Sk8-Hi 38 DX comes in a trippy pink-and-burnt-orange design, while the chunky-sole Old Skool Vibram DX is offered in sleek chartreuse and lilac colorways. The Classic Slip-Ons DX is illustrated with all-over hand drawings of "dream homes," courtesy of the Collina Strada team and their friends.

As for clothing, you can expect to find Collina Strada trademarks, like an oversized hoodie-and-sweatpants set, a decorated woven shirt and comfy star-printed tees covered in butterflies, whimsical marker doodles and psychedelic patterns. A backpack, a white canvas bag and a pair of pink knee-high socks round out the fun.

The collaboration is slated to debut on Collina Strada's Fall 2023 runway during New York Fashion Week, on both models and front row guests. It'll be available for purchase that same day, Feb. 10, on collinastrada.com, vans.com and in select Vans retail stores globally.

If you're in NYC, Vans is hosting a launch party celebrating the partnership on Feb. 11 at its Meatpacking District location (875 Washington St.). It'll be open to the public from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., with the first 50 guests to shop the collaboration receiving a special gift.

Check out the full Vans x Collina Strada campaign — directed by Taymour, lensed by Charlie Engman and featuring some animal friends — below.

