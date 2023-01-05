Victor Glemaud Teams Up With HSN For New Size-Inclusive Clothing Line

The Haitian-American designer launches the first VG Victor Glemaud drop, with more to come.

Photo: Courtesy of VG Victor Glemad/HSN

Victor Glemaud is kicking off the new year by adding another collaboration to his resume. This time, the Haitian American designer is taking his celebrity-approved knit designs to the world’s first-ever shopping network.

The designer announced on Thursday that the brand has partnered with HSN for a new label titled VG Victor Glemaud.

The 14-piece line boasts an inclusive size range of XS-3X, and features a slew of sweaters and dresses that are both comfy and figure-hugging. You can expect to find the knitted ready-to-wear pieces in graphic patterns like black-and-white stripe and polka dots. Other key pieces have academia-inspired color blocking and asymmetrical hems –with all items priced under $100.

According to Glemaud, size-inclusivity has always been important for the designer and so naturally, it had to be carried over to his partnership with HSN.

"It was part of our first and only creative presentation when we were brainstorming the collection, and HSN loved the idea," he tells Fashionista via e-mail. "It's the first time I'm able to offer a true size-inclusive collection (with sizes XS-3X), and we're so happy to have partners at HSN to help us make this line accessible to all."

Photo: Courtesy of VG Victor Glemad/HSN

You can shop the first VG Victor Glemaud collection starting on Saturday, Jan. 7 on HSN.com; a second release is set for February. The designer will also appear live on the network and its streaming platforms that day.

Catch a preview of the collection (and start compiling your wishlist) below.

Photo: Courtesy of VG Victor Glemad/HSN Photo: Courtesy of VG Victor Glemad/HSN Photo: Courtesy of VG Victor Glemad/HSN Photo: Courtesy of VG Victor Glemad/HSN Photo: Courtesy of VG Victor Glemad/HSN Photo: Courtesy of VG Victor Glemad/HSN Photo: Courtesy of VG Victor Glemad/HSN Photo: Courtesy of VG Victor Glemad/HSN Photo: Courtesy of VG Victor Glemad/HSN Photo: Courtesy of VG Victor Glemad/HSN

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.