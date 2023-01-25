Viktor & Rolf Spring 2023 Proves There Are Many Ways to Wear a Ballgown

Photo: Imaxtree

Some might argue that life has been pretty topsy-turvy these past few years, and Viktor & Rolf captures this feeling in its latest collection.

You can always count on the Dutch luxury house — widely recognized for its provocative approach to haute couture — to bring some humor to fashion week. And it certainly achieves that with its Spring 2023 collection, which offers an unconventional approach to ballgowns.

Viktor & Rolf sent 18 impressive, voluminous dresses down its runway, not all worn the traditional way. Some were slightly off, as if a user playing a digital dress-up game had saved too early and missed the body by a few inches. Others were totally askew, perpendicular to the body or even completely inverted. (Insert meme about trying to get ready on a Monday morning here.)

The brand challenges us to question how these traditional, familiar garments "should" be worn, while also cheekily playing on the idea of deconstruction by revealing the corseted undergarments under the out-of-body dresses. Plus, the manipulated gowns make for interesting, visually-captivating silhouettes.

In a time when the fashion industry can often be uptight, Viktor & Rolf proves that fashion doesn't have to be taken so seriously. See the full Spring 2023 haute couture collection below.

Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Homepage photo: Imaxtree

