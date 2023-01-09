Must Read: 'W' Releases 2023 Best Performances Covers, Mugler Is Returning to the Runway

14 Gallery 14 Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

W releases Best Performances issue

W Magazine has released the annual Best Performances feature, curated by Lynn Hirschberg, featuring the likes of Taylor Russell, Margot Robbie, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh and more. A total of 14 actors nabbed covers (see above) and discuss their most notable and anticipated roles, sharing exclusive details on their processes and more. {W Magazine}

Mugler will return to the runway this month

After a three-year hiatus from live presentations, Mugler is returning to the runway. Designer Casey Cadwallader, who has turned to fashion films in recent years, will show a new collection in Paris on Jan. 26, the last day of couture week. The collection will be a "see now, buy now" concept, described by Mugler as an "immersive experience across all channels, and in front of a live audience." {WWD}

Sothebys to sell one of Princess Diana's dresses

On Jan. 27, the auction house Sothebys will sell the purple Victor Edelstein gown that Princess Diana wore in her official portrait in 1991, as well as in a Vanity Fair spread shot by Mario Testino in 1997 — the same year as her tragic passing. The dress will be sold as part of 'The One' sale, "which features an unprecedented selection of the finest products of human culture, achievement and history," according to Sothebys. {@sothebys/Instagram}

Sézane resurrects classic styles for 10th anniversary

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the brand, Sézane has released a homage-filled capsule collection dedicated to archival pieces that represent the brand best. The collection features classic styles in new pastel colors and consists of 107 pieces, including knitwear, bags, footwear, denim and more. The collection is available to shop now at Sezane.com. {Fashionista inbox}

