WALKER DRAWAS IS HIRING A PRESS COORDINATOR IN NEW YORK

Walker Drawas is seeking a highly organized, multi-tasking, and dynamic Press Coordinator to continue to foster effective relationships with our network, assist in increasing awareness for clients, and assist in the execution of strategic PR strategies.
walker drawas logo

Candidate will support the fashion press team with client relations, press opportunities, earned media coverage and press logistics. Must have time management and prioritization skills. Simultaneously, candidate must be capable of executing multiple deliverables in a fast-paced environment.

Job Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
● Support the fashion press team on developing strong messaging angles for pitches, press releases and other press writing services
● Pitch a range of media with the goal of press coverage for product placement and other earned media
● Assist with seasonal pitching for clients, as needed
● Manage earned media press tracking, PR monitoring, clipping and reporting
● Sample servicing and product placement outreach
● Image sourcing and securing credits on behalf of clients
● Assist with editor outreach and gifting
● Attend client events and relevant industry events

Qualifications
● Based in New York, NY
● The ideal candidate has 1+ years’ experience in the PR industry with a focus on press
● Excellent oral and written communication skills and attention to detail is a must
● Self-starter, motivated, resourceful, and able to work collaboratively as part of a team
● Ability to multitask in fast pace environment
● Monitoring press coverage and maintaining up to date tracking spreadsheets
● Supporting press needs which may include pitching, press strategies, etc.
● Experience with Muckrack, Cision, Canva, and Microsoft Office preferred

Salary Range: $40-$50k

To Apply: Please send your resume to sam@walkerdrawas.com, subject line Press Coordinator.

@walkerdrawas

