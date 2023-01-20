'The White Lotus' Cast Takes Over Fall 2023 Men's Fashion Week

When the season two finale of "The White Lotus" came out and subsequently shattered hearts, minds and several fictional relationships, audiences around the world were not only left with a number of questions of where the characters will go next, but also a hole in our Sunday evenings. We missed seeing their problematic but lovable faces weekly.

Well, Men's Fashion Week heard the world's prayers and came to answer them. As the Fall 2023 season has gone on in Milan and Paris, it's been near impossible to scan a celebrity front row and not see someone from "The White Lotus."

Albie, Cameron and Ethan (a.k.a. Adam DiMarco, Theo James and Will Sharpe) returned to Italy for the Prada, Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani shows, respectively, while Sicilian icons Lucia and Valentino (Simona Tabasco and Sabrina Impacciatore) stunned at J.W. Anderson's latest debut. Tabasco then kept the fun going in Paris at Ami's Fall 2023 event.

Take a look at who we've spotted so far.

Simona Tabasco at Ami Paris Menswear Fall 2023

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Adam DiMarco at Prada Menswear Fall 2023

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada

Simona Tabasco at J.W. Anderson Menswear Fall 2023

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Theo James at Giorgio Armani Menswear Fall 2023

Photo: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Sabrina Impacciatore at J.W. Anderson Menswear Fall 2023

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Will Sharpe at Emporio Armani Menswear Fall 2023

Photo: Courtesy of Emporio Armani

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.