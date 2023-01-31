Great Outfits in Fashion History: Yara Shahidi, Earlier This Month, Embodying New York Style

Photo: Gotham/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Before joining Dior for its haute couture show in Paris earlier this month, Yara Shahidi was parading around New York City in vision board-worthy looks — most notably a fringed Proenza Schouler dress, leather moto jacket draped over her shoulders and brown Louboutins, photographed as she was leaving a taping of "The Tonight Show." (Just a day in the life of the "Grown-ish" actor and recent Harvard grad.)

After sharing life updates with Jimmy Fallon, Shahidi strutted past a classic yellow New York taxi in this subdued but chic get-up, styled by Jason Bolden. (She's been wearing a lot of earth tones lately, and this outfit matches the vibe.) The fanciful fringe on her mid-length tube-top dress gave her walk some extra grace, while the oversized jacket thrown casually on top added a sense of effortlessness. The look wouldn't be complete without a handbag, so the Dior ambassador elected the brand's classic Lady bag. She furthered accessorized with gold pieces by Cartier.

