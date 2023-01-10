Skip to main content

Zara Sues Los Angeles-Based Brand Thilikó for 'Serial' Copyright Infringement

The case poses an almost existential question for the fashion industry.
zara sues copyright

Another day, another fashion lawsuitChristian Louboutin is coming for AmazonAdidas is taking Thom Browne to court. And now, fast-fashion giant Zara is suing a small Los Angeles-based brand for "serial" copyright violations. Yes, you read that right: Zara is the one suing another entity this time around. 

The Fashion Law reports that, in a lawsuit filed in a New York federal court on Jan. 4, Zara alleges that Thilikó and owner Queenie Williams built a business by reselling Zara garments at high mark-ups, removing and replacing Zara tags with Thilikó's own. Zara and its parent company Inditex also claim that up to 32 images have been infringed upon by the LA brand, which touts inspiration from "Scandinavian simplicity and French elegance."

Thilikó's website is replete with minimalist pieces that promise high material quality and sustainability, plus carry higher prices: A mohair jacket costs about $1,300, while a tank dress comes in just under $500; meanwhile, a Zara coat tends to cost around $130, a comparable tank dress $50. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Part of Zara's complaint alleges that Thilikó rebranded Zara items as its own with "exorbitant mark-ups," and that is falsely positioning itself "as an independent fashion brand and the creator and craftsman-like maker of the fashion designs in its collections." (The latter claim feeds into arguments around the dizzying level of greenwashing pervasive in the industry today: Is it possible for smaller retailers to masquerade as sustainable while copying fast-fashion's biggest players?)  

Zara and Inditex are seeking "substantial monetary damages, as well as irreparable and unquantifiable harm to Zara's reputation and goodwill," per The Fashion Law. Williams has yet to release comment or a statement on the case.

Considering the legacy of fast-fashion brands copying designs from independent brands, this feels like a figurative Uno reverse card. 

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

versace-sues-fashion-nova
News

Must Read: Versace Sues Fashion Nova, Gift Guides Are Taking Over the Internet

Plus, plastic hangers have become fashion's equivalent to plastic straws.

By Rania Bolton
balenciaga lawsuit souvenir
News

A New York Souvenir Company Is Suing Balenciaga For Copyright Infringement [Updated]

And, um, Fashionista is named in the lawsuit?

By Dhani Mau
life-after-bankruptcy
News

Must Read: How Brands Survive Bankruptcy, Zara Unveils New Logo

Plus, Balenciaga and Farfetch raise awareness of endangered species with new capsule.

By Dara Prant
billie eilish vogue january video cover star
News

Must Read: Billie Eilish Lands 'Vogue' Video Cover, Independent Designers Brace for Recession

Plus, Adidas and Thom Browne battle it out in court.

By Andrea Bossi