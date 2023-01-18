Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zendaya’s 2015 Oscars Gown by Vivienne Westwood

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

There are too many Zendaya red carpet moments that live in my head rent-free (including ones from her "Shake It Up" days), but one in particular that occupies a large amount of space is her 2015 Academy Awards look.

Long before "Euphoria," the star stole the show as she walked the carpet in a white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown, accessorized with a diamond bracelet and drop earrings. To top it all off, she wore her hair in dreadlocks, which infamously sparked offensive criticism from former "Fashion Police" co-host Giuliana Rancic.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In immediate response to the negative commentary, Zendaya said via an Instagram post, "There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful. Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect."

For all the unprovoked commentary, I would like to think that most of us agreed she looked nothing less than goddess-like.

The actor isn't one to shy away from being experimental with her fashion choices, though for this red carpet, she found elegance in simplicity. The toned down — yet highly impactful — ensemble was completed by an equally minimal beauty look consisting of light blush, a rosy lip and a gold-and-pink smoky eye. The simple styling ensured that the gown would be the star of the show, which it most certainly was.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Of course, slip-style dresses are far from an uncommon silhouette on the red carpet. One could even argue they're a staple. And yet, Zendaya did what she does best, which was completely make the moment her own and cement the look as one of her top fashion moments.

Shop some options below if you want to have your own Vivienne Westwood moment and re-create Zendaya's stunning 2015 Academy Awards look.

