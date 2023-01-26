Ziwe Walked Mugler Fall 2023, and the Runway May Never Recover

The brand returned to the runway after three years — with quite the cast.

Photo: Imaxtree

After a three-year hiatus, Mugler is back on the runway — and with quite the star-studded cast.

Ziwe made her catwalk debut at the brand's Fall 2023 show, donning a lacy black set, featuring a mini skirt and long-sleeved bolero, with tall leather boots, matching black lipstick and hair pulled back into a high ponytail. (Was she a Mugler exclusive this season? Either way, she made for quite an iconic guest.) Also modeling the collection was Casey Cadwallader favorite Dominique Jackson, musician Arca and fashion week regular Paloma Elsesser, as well as industry titans Amber Valletta, Eva Herzigova and Debra Shaw.

Per WWD, a representative from Mugler stated that this wasn't "a classical return to the runway." Its latest stays true to the label's definitive style and the direction Cadwallader has taken the brand, with its architectural shapes, broad shoulders, cinched waists and futuristic fabrics. Fall 2023 has bodysuits, dresses, corsets and lingerie, all enhanced by sharp tailoring and revealing mesh cutouts.

While Mugler has been on a fashion week runway hiatus until now, the brand's presence has hardly left the cultural zeitgeist, with the Couturissime exhibition opening in New York and celebrities like Kylie Jenner continuing to embrace its expansive archive.

See the full Mugler Fall 2023 collection below.

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

