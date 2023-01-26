Skip to main content

Ziwe Walked Mugler Fall 2023, and the Runway May Never Recover

The brand returned to the runway after three years — with quite the cast.
Mugler fall 2023 21

After a three-year hiatus, Mugler is back on the runway — and with quite the star-studded cast. 

Ziwe made her catwalk debut at the brand's Fall 2023 show, donning a lacy black set, featuring a mini skirt and long-sleeved bolero, with tall leather boots, matching black lipstick and hair pulled back into a high ponytail. (Was she a Mugler exclusive this season? Either way, she made for quite an iconic guest.) Also modeling the collection was Casey Cadwallader favorite Dominique Jackson, musician Arca and fashion week regular Paloma Elsesser, as well as industry titans Amber Valletta, Eva Herzigova and Debra Shaw. 

Per WWD, a representative from Mugler stated that this wasn't "a classical return to the runway." Its latest stays true to the label's definitive style and the direction Cadwallader has taken the brand, with its architectural shapes, broad shoulders, cinched waists and futuristic fabrics. Fall 2023 has bodysuits, dresses, corsets and lingerie, all enhanced by sharp tailoring and revealing mesh cutouts.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

While Mugler has been on a fashion week runway hiatus until now, the brand's presence has hardly left the cultural zeitgeist, with the Couturissime exhibition opening in New York and celebrities like Kylie Jenner continuing to embrace its expansive archive. 

See the full Mugler Fall 2023 collection below.

Mugler fall 2023 1

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 2

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 3

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 4

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 5

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 6

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 7

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 8

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 9

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 10

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 11

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 12

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 13

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 14

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 15

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 16

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 17

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 18

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 19

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 20

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 21

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 22

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 23

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 24

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 25

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 26

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 27

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 28

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 29

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 30

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 31

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 32

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 33

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 34

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 35

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Mugler fall 2023 36

Mugler Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Bluemarine-Milan-Fashion-Week-Spring2023-55
Fashion Week

Blumarine Roughs Up the Y2K Aesthetic for Spring 2023

The brand also makes a foray into menswear.

By Angela Wei
Rick-Owens-spring-2023-womenswear-collection-paris-fashion-week-2
Fashion Week

Rick Owens Conjures a Beautiful Apocalypse for Spring 2023

The collection draws parallels to both ancient Egyptian and Roman costumes.

By Angela Wei
giambattista-valli-spring-2023-review
Fashion Week

Giambattista Valli's Spring 2023 Collection Is a Tale of Classic French Opulence

For its latest offering, the French luxury house tapped into a traditional, ultra-romantic sensibility.

By Angela Wei
nyfw schedule
News

Here's the Preliminary Schedule for New York Fashion Week

Mark your calendars!

By Angela Wei