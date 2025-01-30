Crawford Models Is Seeking College Interns In New York, NY

Crawford Models located in midtown is looking for a creative intern to join the team. A great opportunity to work in the fashion industry, gaining a real understanding on how an agency operates. Intern will be working closely with agency Director on a variety of day-to-day duties.



Must be available for at least 3 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship.



Duties:

· Data entry

· Answering Phones

· Charting options/jobs

· Handling agency social media platforms

· Greeting new model meetings

· Other agency and office related duties.



Required Skills:

· Strong oral and written communication skills are essential, with the ability to engage effectively across diverse groups.

· Skilled in developing creative solutions to challenges.

· Proficient in composing, editing, and delivering written materials promptly.

· Exceptional attention to detail.

· Interest in staying informed on current affairs and business trends.

· Photoshop / graphic design skills, outlook

· Social Media skills is a must.

· Excellent Phone skills.

· Ability to multi-task.

· Photography experience a plus.

· Creative and innovative thinker.



Please send all resumes to info@crawfordmodels.com



@crawfordmodels