Crawford Models Is Seeking College Interns In New York, NY

Crawford Models located in midtown is looking for a creative intern to join the team.
Crawford Models located in midtown is looking for a creative intern to join the team. A great opportunity to work in the fashion industry, gaining a real understanding on how an agency operates. Intern will be working closely with agency Director on a variety of day-to-day duties.

Must be available for at least 3 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship.

Duties:
· Data entry
· Answering Phones
· Charting options/jobs
· Handling agency social media platforms
· Greeting new model meetings 
· Other agency and office related duties.

Required Skills:
· Strong oral and written communication skills are essential, with the ability to engage effectively across diverse groups.
· Skilled in developing creative solutions to challenges.
· Proficient in composing, editing, and delivering written materials promptly.
· Exceptional attention to detail.
· Interest in staying informed on current affairs and business trends.
· Photoshop / graphic design skills, outlook
· Social Media skills is a must.
· Excellent Phone skills.
· Ability to multi-task.
· Photography experience a plus.
· Creative and innovative thinker.

Please send all resumes to info@crawfordmodels.com

@crawfordmodels

