Fashionista's January Shopping List: 21 Items Our Editors Love
Between the Golden Globes kicking off awards season, Paris Couture Week captivating the fashion crowd, plus a few less-glamorous world events, January has somehow felt like an entire year. But before we fully shift into fashion month mode for February, we found some time in our packed schedules to unwind with a little retail therapy.
The usual cold-weather suspects topped our January wishlists, including a knee-length waterproof puffer, a cozy fleece sweater dress and a structured charcoal plaid coat. Team Fashionista also upgraded our shoe selections with shearling-lined leather clogs, lightweight slip-on sneakers and knee-high leather boots. Above all else, accessories entered the spotlight for our editors this month with a Greek goddess-inspired necklace, round cherry-colored glasses, a wavy gold bangle and a pizza box clutch leading the charge.
See (and shop!) all of our first fashion finds of 2025, below.
APL Women's Techloom Wave Sneakers, $245, available here: "Friends and influencers have been hyping APL for years, so I know I'm late on this one, but I finally decided to try a pair — and now I feel sad for all the time we've missed together. Easily the lightest-weight sneakers I've ever worn, they're perfect for long walks and other low-impact activities. The cushiony soles and easy, slip-on design have basically gotten me through a full month of my new stationary bike routine, single-handedly (footedly?)." —Steph Saltzman, Beauty + Style Director
Morgenthal Frederics Tru Red Crystal Frame, $450, available here: "It's me, your favorite four-eyes that can't stop buying niche prescription glasses brands, and this month I got familiar with New York-based label known for its experimental eyewear and legacy of over 100 years. This round shape is perfect for the '90s eyewear trend but this glassy red acetate hue is so different and adorable (and Aries approved) — and surprisingly versatile! I've been wearing them daily and collecting compliments. The best part, though, is that these fit my big head right out of the box, whereas most frames I order online arrive too tight and my eye doctor needs to widen them. Loved that these had no wait time!" —Savannah Sitton, Market + Branded Content Editor
Jenny Bird Mega Art Heart Button Earrings, $148, available here: "I recently got my color analysis assessed and learned that mixing metals is best for my high-contrast features. As someone who wears a lot of gold jewelry, I immediately knew I had to up my silver game, so I reached for these statement-making heart-shaped puffy silver heart earrings from Jenny Bird. Not only is the heart design adorable as is, but they can even be worn upside down with the heart's point aligning with the curve of your ear, making a classic shape all the more fun." —Brooke Frischer, Staff Writer + Social Media Manager
André Assous Olivia Featherweights Faux Leather Clog, $249, available here: "I've finally filled a major hole in my shoe rotation: a pair of cute clogs that aren't Crocs. Between the cushioned outsole, shearling interior and walkable platform height, it's been a perfect heel for winter. And yes, she will be making an appearance during New York Fashion Week." —Janelle Sessoms, Staff Writer
Coach Juliet Shoulder Bag 38, $495, available here: "I decided to finally cross off 'buying a big-girl designer bag' from my bucket list with Coach's Juliet, an oversized, slouchy shoulder bag. It's got the space of a tote bag (my laptop easily fits inside) without the extra bulk, making it a comfortably stylish bag that doesn't leave my shoulder aching at the end of the day. Though I didn't snag the brand's viral cherry keychain, I've opted to accessorize (or should I say chaotically customize?) with a Calico Critter keychain. (She's a bunny, just in case anyone was wondering.)" —Catie Pusateri, Contributing Writer
Aritzia The Super Puff2O Long - Rainstop, $450, available here: "January was brutally cold in New York, and while I already owned a cozy puffer coat, I didn't own one that was long enough to cover my legs — so this month was the perfect time to rectify that. This coat is basically like wearing a sleeping bag, which I mean in the best possible way. It's the warmest thing I own by far, yet feels shockingly lightweight and non-bulky. It's a delight to wear, thanks to smart design elements like the side zippers (for easy walking) and can hold up through even the wettest, grossest conditions because of its waterproof fabric and zipper closures." —Steph
Gray Malin x Stakt Mat, $108, available here: "This month, the at-home fitness brand (as seen on Shark Tank) partnered with aerial photographist Gray Malin to bring his iconic 'Waikiki Beach' print to life on a cushiony, foldable fitness mat. I use mine for yoga, and love that I can fold down the top or bottom panel to create extra cushion when needed, like under my knees or to protect my spine, for example. The rejuvenating print helps me pretend I'm sweating on vacation instead of the hot pilates room." —Savannah
Maison de Sabré The Mr. Men and Little Miss Coin Purse, $149, available here: "It has been so long since I last saw a Little Miss character in general, especially on an accessory so cute and convenient. This leather coin purse also doubles as a bag charm, adding a perfect amount of mischief to any purse in need of a little more character." —Brooke
Dr. Martens DMXL 8-eye Leather Boots, $170, available here: "I'm a longtime fan of Docs, so when the brand offered me a pair of its newest style featuring its DMXL sole, how could I refuse? The oversized sole and rubber grain leather give me an edge my usual wardrobe typically lacks. It's still versatile, though, pairing well with my blazers-and-jeans uniform. I can also confidently say they're uber-comfy, with an incredibly quick break-in period, and holding up well while walking miles throughout the city." —Janelle
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Draped Knit Maxi Dress,
$110 $50, available here: "This wine-colored maxi dress adds a sprinkle of drama to my wardrobe with its asymmetrical neckline and draped silhouette. I love the understated elegance of the close-fitting knit fabric, but my favorite part by far is that it's actually cozy enough to wear all day." —Catie
Jenny Bird Ola Bangle, $248, available here: "This minimalist — yet slightly quirky — bangle has become a go-to outfit maker for me this month: Even if everything else I'm wearing feels boring, I slip it on (sometimes on its own, sometimes with a stack of a few others) and feel instantly like I'm wearing an intentional look." —Steph
Dr. Martens Amaayah Knee High Leather Boots, $220, available here: "I love how these stompers have a different feel from the brands' more well-known silhouettes, but still have that instantly recognizable yellow stitching and edgy je ne sais quoi that Dr. Martens is known for. This laceless knee-high has an interior zipper, making them much easier to take on and off than my other Docs, and has a ribbed panel detail, meaning those with large calves (like myself) need not worry, they stretch! I'm not sure if it's the roomy square toe, but these took almost no time to break in and were immediately comfy. They're so sleek, I love pairing them with mini skirts or dresses." —Savannah
Andy Warhol x Casetify Banana Collectible Phone Case, $106, available here: "Why did we, as a society, ever stop using weird and fun phone cases? Luckily, Casetify has teamed up with the Andy Warhol estate to release a collection of novelty collectible mobile accessories inspired by the artist's most famous works. My favorite is the bright-yellow banana phone case, which is the same size as a real banana. There's even a Brillo Box bag charm, Campbell's Soup Phone Case and more." —Brooke
Aspen Collection Ruth Sweater, $220, available here: "I've never been on the slopes, but that doesn't stop me from wearing this ski sweater. This warm merino wool yarn number has been a lifesaver while dealing with New York's frigid weather (and my apartment's broken heat). I love that this sweater can be worn on its own or layered, and the soft blue shade offers a fun color to spruce up my nearly all-black wardrobe." —Janelle
Awe Inspired Athena Necklace, $225, available here: "My Roman empire is Greek mythology, so Awe Inspired's range of goddess necklaces is right up my alley. I opted to bring Athena, the goddess of war and wisdom, into my jewelry rotation since I could always use a touch of her courage and strength. The tarnish-proof pendant necklace makes a statement all on its own, but I love stacking it with other gold necklaces for a chic layered look." —Catie
Caitlyn Minimalist Pave Diamond Huggies Set,
$76 $53, available here: "I'm always looking for cute huggie sets that I can keep in my lobes 24/7 when I want to, meaning they have to be life-proof (water, sweat, sleep!) and I'm pleased to report the quality of this affordable trio set is impressively high: The hinges on all six earrings were strong and dependable, and plated with 18k gold, which doesn't upset my ears when I leave them in longterm. I love the different stone shapes and lengths of these pavè huggies; all three look so pretty when worn cascading together." —Savannah
Roots x "Wicked" Flying Monkey Keychain, $24, available here: "As a lifelong 'Wicked' superfan, I've been obsessed with all the brands doing collaborations with the film. Possibly my favorite collectible out of all of the releases has been the character keychains from Roots. I already have an Elphaba one that lives on my everyday purse and gets several compliments daily. Now, I have my sights set on this adorable flying monkey wearing the Emerald City Guards uniform. We all have something we're a little nerdy about!" —Brooke
Calvin Klein Archive Logo Fleece Sweater Dress,
$90 $40, available here: "I've been on the hunt for the perfect little black (winter-friendly) dress and finally found it while casually scrolling on Calvin Klein's website. Made of a cotton fleece blend, it boasts a soft feel and heavy warmth that puts my other sweaters to shame. I reach for it daily as my work-from-home outfit." —Janelle
Reformation Lucas Coat,
$428 $128, available here: "I've sported the same plaid winter coat for the last five years, so I recently swapped it out for this elevated, charcoal-colored version. I love its structured silhouette (hello, shoulder pads!) paired with a slightly relaxed fit, making it a chic and comfortable outerwear option. Plus, it's made from a blend of Manteco wool, with 70% post-consumer recycled wool, so it keeps me warm in January's frigid air." —Catie
Betsey Johnson Kitsch A Matter of Crust Purse, $108, available here: "In case it isn't already obvious, I'm a sucker for all things novelty. I've been wanting a pizza box clutch for some time now, and this style by Betsey Johnson not only meets my criteria for cuteness, but also affordability. I'm looking forward to filling up this spacious bag with all of my everyday necessities — and maybe even an actual slice of pizza at some point!" —Brooke
Gap CashSoft Cropped High V-Neck Sweater,
$70 $34, available here: "I live in sweaters year-round, and this cropped V-neck has quickly emerged as one of my favorites. It's easy to dress up with gold jewelry and cold-weather outerwear when I'm heading out, but it's just as stylish (and cozy) when I'm on my couch yelling at 'The Traitors' Season 3." —Catie
