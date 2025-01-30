Fashionista's January Shopping List: 21 Items Our Editors Love

Between the Golden Globes kicking off awards season, Paris Couture Week captivating the fashion crowd, plus a few less-glamorous world events, January has somehow felt like an entire year. But before we fully shift into fashion month mode for February, we found some time in our packed schedules to unwind with a little retail therapy.

The usual cold-weather suspects topped our January wishlists, including a knee-length waterproof puffer, a cozy fleece sweater dress and a structured charcoal plaid coat. Team Fashionista also upgraded our shoe selections with shearling-lined leather clogs, lightweight slip-on sneakers and knee-high leather boots. Above all else, accessories entered the spotlight for our editors this month with a Greek goddess-inspired necklace, round cherry-colored glasses, a wavy gold bangle and a pizza box clutch leading the charge.

See (and shop!) all of our first fashion finds of 2025, below.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

