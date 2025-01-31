Skip to main content

These Minimalist, '90s-Inspired Sunglasses Are Perfect for Small Faces

And delightfully lightweight.
Jenny Bird The Oval Sunglasses, $210, available here

I love sunglasses, and living in a city in which they're pretty much a year-round necessity (L.A.). Unfortunately, the small size of my head precludes me from just picking up any pair of frames I like the the look of. At best, most styles wind up looking oversized when they aren't supposed to; at worst, they also slide right off my face. Bending over or looking slightly downward? Not an option.

Rimless or wire-rim frames tend to be a safer bet, though. And the ongoing '90s-inspired trend of minimalist, low-profile silhouettes has made eyewear shopping a tiny bit easier for me. Lately, a pair from jewelry-focused brand Jenny Bird, which combine both of these features, have been my go-tos.

With small, green, oval-shaped lenses and thin, jewelry-like copper hardware, they have a clean, barely-there feel and appearance while still making a subtle statement. They're certainly on-trend, but also have a timeless, elevated feel, and seem to work with any outfit or occasion. Plus, they fit properly and sit securely on my face, regardless of any head movement. I'm sure they also look great on those with normal-sized heads, which may just further emphasize their stylishly small scale.

