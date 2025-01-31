Must Read: Kim Jones Leaves Dior, 'Vogue' Business Releases Fall 2025 Menswear Size Inclusivity Report

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Kim Jones leaves Dior

Kim Jones is exiting his position as Dior's artistic director of men's collections after seven years. In a statement posted to Instagram, Dior expressed its "deepest gratitude" to Jones, who has "greatly contributed to the worldwide influence of the House by creating an inspiring wardrobe that is both classic and contemporary, and connected to some artists of our time." This move comes a week after Jones presented Dior's Fall 2025 menswear collection at Paris Men's Fashion Week. "It was a true honor to have been able to create my collections within the House of Dior, a symbol of absolute excellence," Jones said in a statement on Instagram. "I express my deep gratitude to my studio and the ateliers who have accompanied me on this wonderful journey. They have brought my creations to life. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the artists and friends I have met through my collaborations. Lastly, I feel sincere gratitude towards Bernard and Delphine Arnault, who have given me their full support." {WWD/paywalled; Instagram}

Vogue Business releases Fall 2025 menswear size inclusivity report

Size inclusivity improved for the Fall 2025 menswear season, mostly thanks to an increase in mid-size models who have a more muscular build, Vogue Business' Fall 2025 menswear size inclusivity report found. Experts note this rise in muscle across male beauty standards may be a sign of a cultural shift toward conservatism. The report found that out of 2,579 looks across Milan and Paris, 94.9% were straight-size, down from 98.3% last season; 4.8% were mid-size, up from 1.3% last season; while plus-size made up 0.3% of looks, up slightly from 0.2% last season. {Vogue Business/paywalled}

Fifteen Percent Pledge to host block party to support Black businesses impacted by L.A. wildfires

The 15 Percent Pledge is hosting its 15th St. Block Party on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 at the Paramount Studios Backlot in Los Angeles to support Black businesses affected by the recent L.A. wildfires. Attendees can shop from Black designers, visit Black-owned food trucks, enjoy performances by Black artists and more. Rachel Scott of Diotima, Christopher John Rogers, L'Enchanteur, Bernard James, Danessa Myricks Beauty, Brandon Blackwood and more will be in attendance. All proceeds from the block party's ticket sales will go directly to impacted businesses. To purchase tickets, visit here. {CFDA}



Levi's braces for effects of economic uncertainty

Levi Strauss & Co. said its Q4 revenues rose 12% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, but the brand's CEO Michelle Gass shared that the denim market "continues to be under some level of pressure," so Levi's is focused on expanding its denim apparel and other assortments. The Trump administration's threat of tariffs doesn't immediately concern Levi's given that the brand sources from 25 countries, with direct sourcing from China at less than 1% and from Mexico about 5%, but Levi's is paying attention to how tariffs may affect the economy as a whole. Levi's expects reported net revenues to decline 1% to 2% for the full fiscal year and addressed the uncertainty of macro-economic pressures. {Retail Dive}

Puig Q4 sees 14.3% net revenue growth

Puig, the parent company of Rabanne, Carolina Herrera and Charlotte Tilbury, released its Q4 results on Thursday, which showed net revenue of €4.79 billion ($4.96 billion) in 2024. Its reported net revenue growth was up 14.3% compared to Q4 2023, led by Puig's fragrance and fashion segment. Its core fragrance and fashion segment reported 13.6% growth, which accounted for 73% of total revenues. "2024 was a historic year for Puig, in which we celebrated our 110th anniversary and became a publicly listed company," Marc Puig, chairman and CEO of Puig, said in a statement. "[...] The desirability and strength of our brands and geographic footprint have enabled us to outperform the premium beauty market as well as our mid-term revenue growth guidance." {Puig}

Tune into The Fashionista Network to join the conversation with fashion and beauty industry leaders. Sign up here.