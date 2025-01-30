Rixo: A London-Based Label Known for Vintage-Inspired Dresses and Hand-Painted Prints

The rapidly growing brand focuses on easy-to-wear pieces inspired by style icons like Cher, Bianca Jagger and more.

Photo: Courtesy of Rixo

Brand Bio is Fashionista's guide to the best independent fashion and beauty brands — a resource for retailers, job seekers, B2B companies and consumers alike. If you'd like your brand to be featured, fill out this form.

Rixo

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

E-commerce: rixolondon.com

Social Media: Instagram / TikTok / Facebook

What: An accessible-luxury ready-to-wear brand creating premium-quality, vintage silhouette-inspired clothing featuring unique hand-painted prints and patterns. The brand is largely inspired by timeless style icons, including Pattie Boyd, Cher and Bianca Jagger. As part of its sustainability efforts, the brand releases one limited-quantity drop at the start of every month.

Price Range: $150-$1,915

Founders: Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey

Origin Story: Rixo's story began in September 2015 in the London living room of best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, born from their passion for vintage. The brand's DNA hinges on the concept of "future vintage:" It encourages customers to invest in pieces they genuinely love, will re-wear and pass down through generations.

Rixo fills a gap in the contemporary market with limited, unique designs and easy-to-wear and flattering shapes that fit effortlessly into modern women’s lifestyles. Inspired by travel and vintage, co-founder Orlagh leads the design team and creates original hand-painted prints in the London Head Office. Rixo's core product offering focuses on dresses, also including shoes, accessories, loungewear, outerwear and bridal in sizes ranging between a U.S. 2 through 22.

Rixo has been a profitable brand since its inception, with no external investment. The brand is still 100% owned by its co-founders.

Store locations: London — King's Road Flagship, Marylebone and Carnaby Street. New York — 19 Prince Street, Nolita

Stockists: Net-a-Porter, Revolve, Mytheresa, End, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges and more

Hero Products: Meg Leopard Midi Dress ($395), Milly Leopard Coat ($730), Maribelle Cotton Blouse ($200)

PR Representation: In-house

How to get in touch: wholsale@rixo.co.uk (wholesale), press@rixo.co.uk (PR/business)

Want your brand featured? Hit the link below.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.