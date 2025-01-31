Skip to main content

Roam Loud: The Fitness Brand Celebrating Black Women

Featuring designs that balance both style and performance.
roam-loud

Brand Bio is Fashionista's guide to the best independent fashion and beauty brands — a resource for retailers, job seekers, B2B companies and consumers alike. If you'd like your brand to be featured, fill out this form.

Roam Loud
Headquarters: Providence, RI
E-commerce: roamloud.com
Social Media: Instagram

What: A Black-owned activewear and athleisure label.

Price Range: $30-$65

Founder: Toyin Omisore

Origin Story: Toyin Omisore launched Roam Loud due to the absence of authentic representation in the fitness and wellness spaces for Black women. The athleisure brand celebrates Black women in their full complexity by bringing their voices, beauty and strength to the forefront. Roam Loud is also an ode to Omisore's maternal grandmother, whose legacy embodied resilience, courage and moving boldly through the world. The brand encourages others to embrace their journey with the same confidence.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hero Products: Mawu Active Dress ($50), Yanta Tank Bra ($45) and Leggings ($55), Blanket Unisex Hoodie ($65)

Stockists: REI, Nordstrom Rack

PR Representation: In-house

How to get in touch: hello@roamloud.com

Want your brand featured? Hit the link below.

BRAND FORM (3)

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Related Stories

mar-soreli
Shopping

Mar Soreli: The Miami-Based Shoe Brand Born From Italy

Featuring handcrafted designs from artisans in Carnia, Italy.

By Fashionista
jb3-brand-bio
Shopping

JB3: A New York-Based Accessories Brand Celebrating Italian Excellence

Launched in 2023, the label offers Italian-made eyewear and jewelry.

By Fashionista
Zandria
Shopping

Zandria: The Western Luxury Brand Making Custom Cowboy Hats

Founder Lexi Whaley uses vintage and deadstock materials to craft modern heirlooms.

By Fashionista
huha-brand-bio
Shopping

Huha: The Canadian Brand Making Breathable, 'Eco-Conscious' Underwear

The sustainable intimates are made with tree-derived materials like tencel and mineral zinc oxide.

By Fashionista