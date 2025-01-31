Roam Loud: The Fitness Brand Celebrating Black Women

Photo: Courtesy of Roam Loud

Roam Loud

Headquarters: Providence, RI

E-commerce: roamloud.com

Social Media: Instagram

What: A Black-owned activewear and athleisure label.

Price Range: $30-$65

Founder: Toyin Omisore

Origin Story: Toyin Omisore launched Roam Loud due to the absence of authentic representation in the fitness and wellness spaces for Black women. The athleisure brand celebrates Black women in their full complexity by bringing their voices, beauty and strength to the forefront. Roam Loud is also an ode to Omisore's maternal grandmother, whose legacy embodied resilience, courage and moving boldly through the world. The brand encourages others to embrace their journey with the same confidence.

Hero Products: Mawu Active Dress ($50), Yanta Tank Bra ($45) and Leggings ($55), Blanket Unisex Hoodie ($65)

Stockists: REI, Nordstrom Rack

PR Representation: In-house

How to get in touch: hello@roamloud.com

