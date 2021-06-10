Hill House Home Is Now a Full-Fledged Fashion Brand

The maker of the Nap Dress™ is launching its first apparel range on June 16.

Photo: Courtesy of Hill House Home

Hill House Home is leveraging the viral success of its trademarked Nap Dress and expanding its fashion offering this summer.

As with past drops, the brand will be releasing Nap Dresses in new prints — a Space Floral, a Pampelonne Paisley and a Mermaid pattern, as well as a red colorway. But this collection, which launches on June 16, is notable in that it marks the first time Hill House Home dabbles in apparel more broadly: The Mermaid Drop, as it's called, includes tops, skirts, matching sets, jackets, dusters and sweaters. (Previously, it sold robes, sweatsuits and select pajamas, alongside its Nap Dresses.)

Hill House Home will also introduce three additional Nap Dress silhouettes in this collection: the Akilah, Roxie and Lucy. Plus, there are more accessories, such as sunglasses, a beach bag, a scarf, hair clips and bows — a Hill House Home (almost) full look, if you will. Prices start at $25 and cap out at $175; sizing ranges from XXS to XXL.

Photo: Courtesy of Hill House Home

Hill House Home was founded by Nell Diamond in 2016 as a bedding company and has since grown into a full lifestyle brand, spanning bed, bath, kitchen and, obviously, famously, Nap Dresses. As she told Fashionista last summer, beautiful, comfortable clothes you could wear at home were always part of her vision — and they've become a significant part of the Hill House Home business.

The Mermaid Drop will be available for purchase on hillhousehome.com at 12:00 p.m. EST on June 16. And, anyone who's ever shopped a Nap Dress restock will tell you, you'll want to be on the site a little early to secure your Hill House Home goods. Check out the full Hamptons-shot lookbook in the gallery, below.

31 Gallery 31 Images

