What to Get the Most Fashion-Y Person in Your Life

The fashion-obsessed can be some of the hardest people to shop for come holiday season. Whether they work in the industry at some capacity or simply are up on the latest gossip on hf twitter, they likely have specific, exacting taste and a highly curated wardrobe — not to mention, they're probably tapped into the buzziest launches, well-versed in the labels worth watching and constantly updating their wish lists at the major retailers. But that's not to say you still can't impress them with a thoughtful present.

Ahead, a series of gifts that will delight the most style-savvy person in your life. Happy shopping!

