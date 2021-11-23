Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
What to Get the Most Fashion-Y Person in Your Life
Whether they work in the industry, are plugged into hf twitter or both.
We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

The fashion-obsessed can be some of the hardest people to shop for come holiday season. Whether they work in the industry at some capacity or simply are up on the latest gossip on hf twitter, they likely have specific, exacting taste and a highly curated wardrobe — not to mention, they're probably tapped into the buzziest launches, well-versed in the labels worth watching and constantly updating their wish lists at the major retailers. But that's not to say you still can't impress them with a thoughtful present. 

Ahead, a series of gifts that will delight the most style-savvy person in your life. Happy shopping! 

Bonbonwhims Lucky Rings
Breda Watch
Christopher John Rogers Stud-Embellished Oversized Sweatshirt
22
Gallery
22 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

