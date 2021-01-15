13 Designer Fabric Face Masks on Sale That Will Keep You Safe in Style

Function meets fashion.
Author:
Publish date:
online-sales-jan-15-face-masks

In the '90s and early 2000s, designer handbags meant status for consumers and big bucks for luxury fashion houses. Shoppers ate up their recognizable saddle-inspired shapes and all-over logos, making them the It accessory of the early aughts. The hype for these bags returned over the last few years, but ever since the CDC announced that people should wear masks to slow the spread of Covid-19, the attention has turned away from totes to the virus-shielding wardrobe addition. Now, several designers have put their logos and creative spin on reusable masks. 

Ahead, we've rounded up our favorites on sale so you can show off your love for designer goods while keeping yourself and your peers safe. Happy shopping! 

collina-strada-ssense-exclusive-yellow-and-green-floral-bow-face-mask
marc-jacobs-three-pack-black-smiley-face-masks
off-white-black-diag-mask
13
Gallery
13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

msk-pic
Shopping

32 Reusable Fabric Face Masks for Every Need

Our guide to navigating the increasingly crowded non-medical mask market.

mask chain promo.001
Shopping

14 Mask Chains That'll Easily Jazz up Your Face Coverings

They also double as eyewear retainers.

NYFW Street Style September 2019 Getty Images
Shopping

The 39 Best Spring Fashion Picks From Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends and Family Sale

Summer-ready sandals and statement-making shoulder bags ahead.

knit-bralette
Shopping

13 Super Cozy Sweater Bras on Sale

We could all use an extra layer of coziness this winter.