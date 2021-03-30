Paul Andrew Is Leaving Salvatore Ferragamo

The designer's exit is accompanied by several changes to the board of the family-owned brand.
After five years, Paul Andrew is departing Salvatore Ferragamo. Business of Fashion reported the news of the designer's exit on Tuesday. 

According to Business of Fashion, Andrew will leave after completing the Florence-based brand's Pre-Spring 2022 collection, in early May. A replacement has not yet been named, nor has the designer announced what's next for him. 

Andrew was hired as creative director of women's footwear of the Italian label in 2016 and a year later was promoted to women's creative director. In 2019, he was promoted yet again to creative director across all collections. Prior to joining Ferragamo, Andrew logged hours Calvin Klein, Alexander McQueen and Donna Karan, and ran his own namesake shoe label, which he launched in 2012 and won the the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Prize for in 2014. 

Andrew's departure comes as the family-owned brand looks to change its leadership in hopes of reversing its loss in market share to the luxury giants. As a part of the board shakeup, Leonardo Ferragamo will replace his brother Ferruccio as chairman. The brand will also add three independent board members. Giacomo Ferragamo — who oversees product and hired Andrew — will return to the board after stepping down last year, while Giovanna, a daughter of founder Salvatore, is set to leave her role at the company. 

Rumors of Andrew's exit and of a potential sale of the company have been swirling around for a few months now. WWD speculated back in January that a board appointed by professionals indicates that drastic change could be underway at the brand. 

