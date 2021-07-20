Sponsored Story
Alison Hernon Is Seeking A Styling Intern In New York, NY

Alison Hernon is a Celebrity Fashion Stylist based in New York City.
Alison Hernon is a Celebrity Fashion Stylist based in New York City. She started her career at Interview, InStyle and Vanity Fair Magazine as a Fashion Stylist Assistant. Alison has styled for celebrities as Maria Sharapova, the entire cast of Pose, Penn Badgley, Rose McGowan, Russell Tovey, Veronica Webb and many more. She also has styled for magazines as Esquire, Schon, L’Officiel, As If and more. Alison is also a member of the Wardrobe Union, Local 829 since 2016.

With twenty-five years of experience, Alison has established herself as a strong stylist is men’s and women’s fashion. What distinguishes herself from the rest is her ability to surpass client expectations and handle difficult situations with ease.

Also, Alison is Editor-in-Chief of her new emerging publication:
https://www.photobookmagazine.com.

Please send resume + portfolio to photobookmagazine1@gmail.com

Internship is non-paid, but a great way to get started in the styling industry. 

