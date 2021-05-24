13 Memorial Day Sandal Deals to Shop This Weekend

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Memorial Day weekend is near, so cue the sweet scent of newly applied sunscreen and fresh-off-the-grill hot dogs. The holiday is the unofficial start to summer and just so happens to be when retailers offer up some of their best deals, so it's a perfect opportunity to stock up on heavily discounted warm-weather goodies and prepare for all of the poolside afternoons and rooftop hangouts you have planned for the coming months.

Ahead, we've compiled our favorite deals on sandals in hopes that you'll spend less time searching for the perfect discounted slide and more time enjoying the company of friends you haven't seen in a while. Happy shopping and stay tuned for more Memorial Day sales roundups.

13 Gallery 13 Images

