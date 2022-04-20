Rodarte Casts Its Celebrity Friends in an Ethereal Ballet-Inspired Lookbook

Photo: Daria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte

It seems rather obvious to say that Rodarte — founded by sisters Laura and Kate Mulleavy — is a family affair. But for the brand, family extends beyond blood ties: Their world encompasses all the famous faces that have both served as muse and elevated the label through public appearances.

In the past, Rodarte has called on members of that family to serve as models in its lookbooks, whether through a series of dreamy portraits for Spring 2020 or a fun beach retreat for Fall 2021. The label returns to that formula for its Fall 2022 collection, and it might just be its most celebrity-packed project to date.

Photo: Daria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte

Seriously, this list is stacked: Charli XCX, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Janicza Bravo, Mandy Moore, Natasha Lyonne, Taylour Paige, Lana Condor, Iris Apatow, punk band The Linda Lindas and Kaitlyn Dever are just a few of the names involved. (One nitpick, though: There isn't a ton of diversity in body types! It would've been nice, given the custom, more planned-out nature of the shoot, if it had included some bigger sizes.)

Photographed by Daria Kobayashi Ritch, these friends of the brand play the role of ballerinas, either in pointe-inspired heels or flats, with their hair (done by Lauren Palmer Smith) slicked back into floral-adorned buns or swept up by giant ribbons.

Photo: Daria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte

The collection itself is pure Rodarte — think: shredded, loose knits; silky dresses with lace panels; ruffled tulle collars and shrouds of tulle capes; sequins layered together to appear liquid. Running counter to the typical moody shades of fall are the pinks and powder blues that dominate the line, layered in with dove gray. Altogether, the effect is gorgeous and ethereal, as has become the Rodarte standard.

See the complete Rodarte Fall 2022 collection in the gallery below:

44 Gallery 44 Images

