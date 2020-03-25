Fashion People Are Joining TikTok Because They're Bored at Home

Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Are you bored at home? (If you're not an essential worker — thank you, if you are! — you should be! Stay home!) Contemplating downloading that TikTok app everyone has been talking about? Looking up YouTube tutorials for that "Renegade" dance? You're not alone!

This time of isolation and social distancing has made plenty of your favorite fashion figures desperate for a distraction, and let me tell you: There is no better distraction than TikTok.

I downloaded TikTok "as a joke" back in January, finally curious enough about all the funny memes and dance challenges which trickled from the app onto Twitter, and quickly discovered that I could spend hours — literally hours — scrolling my "For You" page, looking for the next 15-second hit of dopamine to be delivered to my eyeballs. My life has never been the same since.

Now, myself and Daphne Guinness aren't the only fashion luminaries on TikTok. (I'm joking, I'm joking.) It seems being cooped up at home is the final push a number of models, influencers and designers needed to sign up for an account, or to use the one they've been sitting on for months.

On the modeling front, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have caved in to the siren call of viral dances, the former with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Actor Tommy Dorfman has been hanging out with Kaia Gerber, documenting their escapades with fellow TikToker Ashley Benson and her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne (unsure if this counts as proper social isolation, but we'll work with it), so it feels like a matter of time before those two supermodels join with accounts of their own.

Influencers are trying to translate their skills to TikTok, with Charlotte Groeneveld from The Fashion Guitar, Natalie Suarez, Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat, Kellie Brown and Brittany Xavier all either joining up or increasing their presence on the app.

And of course, where there's an opportunity to be fun online, Olivier Rousteing isn't far behind. He's showing off how he works from home on TikTok.

Of course, none of them have the kind of following like the teens and twenty-somethings who dominate the world of TikTok have, mainly because they have yet to embrace what makes TikTok so great: the sheer, utter weirdness of it all. But hey, there's time yet. And if TikTok hasn't hired a fashion ambassador yet, à la Eva Chen at Instagram or Derek Blasberg at YouTube, they might want to look into it.

Get in loser, we're learning how to do the "Savage" TikTok dance.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.