Great Outfits in Fashion History: Bob Dylan and Sara Lownds in 1969

Bob Dylan and Sara Lownds at Heathrow Airport in 1969. Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

There are times when vintage style serves as good inspiration for the present, albeit with plenty of tweaking. And then there are times when vintage style seems so utterly wearable in the present that it's hard to believe it actually came from another era.

The latter is true of the outfits worn by Bob Dylan and Sara Lownds in this photograph from 1969. The then-couple was at Heathrow airport, heading back to the United States after Dylan's appearance at the Isle of Wight festival, and their jet-setting style couldn't feel more relevant today. Dylan wore a double-breasted, belted leather jacket that fit him so perfectly it could have (and might have) been made for him, paired with light-colored pants, loafers, a boxy briefcase and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Lownds opted for a plaid pinafore dress worn over a white button-up shirt, which she paired with sheer hose, horse-bit loafers and a leather handbag; metallic hoops, a long necklace with three crosses and sunglasses finished off the look.

Though 2020 hasn't provided much occasion for airport looks, this duo of outfits would look just as good today — with the addition of face masks, of course — as in 1969. Whether you're looking for cool loafers, a fitted leather jacket or the perfect pinafore dress, check out our picks below for help recreating Dylan and Lownds's timeless looks.

