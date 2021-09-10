Joomi Lim Is Hiring A Sales & Operations Assistant In New York, NY

Joomi Lim is a high-fashion jewelry brand based in New York City. We are searching for an in-house Sales & Operations Assistant.

Joomi Lim is a high-fashion jewelry brand based in New York City. We are searching for an in-house Sales & Operations Assistant. This is a full-time position at a fast-paced environment with a small team. Our ideal candidate is extremely organized, a quick learner, and an excellent team player who also excels working independently. The Sales & Operations Assistant is a key team member who will work closely with Joomi Lim in our NYC studio and will act as her right-hand person with responsibilities in wholesale, e-commerce, PR, and more.

Responsibilities

Wholesale



- Create seasonal sales campaigns

- Assist with costing and create line sheets each season

- Search for prospective wholesale accounts

- Reach out to buyers to schedule market appointments

- Assist Joomi with market appointments and take order notes during meetings

- Process Order Confirmations, Invoices, and Packing Lists using Quickbooks

- Generate sales reports at the end of each season

- Create PO’s for contractors

- Collect payments from wholesale accounts

- Ship orders within the order delivery window

E-commerce



- Design & send out weekly newsletters to e-commerce clients

- Pitch ideas for online promotions

- Pack and ship out e-shop orders

- Manage inventory

- Add new collections/products to the website

- Update website using basic tools on Shopify

- Provide customer service support

Press



- Manage sample trafficking for press loans

- Research and send gifts to influencers

- Reach out to stylists and editors inquire whether any loaned jewelry was used

Requirements



- Minimum 2-3 years experience in sales, operations, or a small business administration

- Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

- Must be organized and detail oriented

- Basic knowledge of Adobe Photoshop & InDesign

- Experience with Shopify, Mailchimp, and/or QuickBooks a plus but not required



To apply for this position, please send resume and cover letter to love@joomilim.com