- Publish date:
Joomi Lim Is Hiring A Sales & Operations Assistant In New York, NY
Joomi Lim is a high-fashion jewelry brand based in New York City. We are searching for an in-house Sales & Operations Assistant. This is a full-time position at a fast-paced environment with a small team. Our ideal candidate is extremely organized, a quick learner, and an excellent team player who also excels working independently. The Sales & Operations Assistant is a key team member who will work closely with Joomi Lim in our NYC studio and will act as her right-hand person with responsibilities in wholesale, e-commerce, PR, and more.
Responsibilities
Wholesale
- Create seasonal sales campaigns
- Assist with costing and create line sheets each season
- Search for prospective wholesale accounts
- Reach out to buyers to schedule market appointments
- Assist Joomi with market appointments and take order notes during meetings
- Process Order Confirmations, Invoices, and Packing Lists using Quickbooks
- Generate sales reports at the end of each season
- Create PO’s for contractors
- Collect payments from wholesale accounts
- Ship orders within the order delivery window
Recommended Articles
E-commerce
- Design & send out weekly newsletters to e-commerce clients
- Pitch ideas for online promotions
- Pack and ship out e-shop orders
- Manage inventory
- Add new collections/products to the website
- Update website using basic tools on Shopify
- Provide customer service support
Press
- Manage sample trafficking for press loans
- Research and send gifts to influencers
- Reach out to stylists and editors inquire whether any loaned jewelry was used
Requirements
- Minimum 2-3 years experience in sales, operations, or a small business administration
- Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
- Must be organized and detail oriented
- Basic knowledge of Adobe Photoshop & InDesign
- Experience with Shopify, Mailchimp, and/or QuickBooks a plus but not required
To apply for this position, please send resume and cover letter to love@joomilim.com