Photo: Courtesy of Skims

First, Kim Kardashian came for our underpinnings with size-inclusive, nude-matching shapewear, making a widely flawed category all the more seamless. Now, she's coming for our swimwear with the same comfort-first approach.

Skims Swim promises the attention to fit customers have come to expect and love from the brand in other categories, with a selection of no-frills bikinis and sporty one-pieces launching Friday. Available in 19 silhouettes and seven colorways — including a rich, of-the-moment chocolate brown and a bold cobalt blue — the collection offers ample mix-and-matching opportunities to take the wearer from pool to party. It also stays true to Skims' made-to-fit-every-body promise with a size range that goes from XXS to 4X. The assortment is relatively wallet-friendly for swimwear, with prices starting at $32 and capping at $108.

Fans of Skims lingerie will likely get behind the brand's swim debut, given most of the meant-for-water styles share the minimalist appeal of its well-liked briefs and bodysuits. And while the queen of sultry beach snaps delivered on thirst trap-worthy suits, Skims Swim suits a variety of busts, coverage needs and lifestyles.

Photo: Courtesy of Skims

"There is truly something here for everyone — whether you prefer a more covered-up style or like something more revealing, the collection is designed to be layered and built upon," said Kardashian in a press release.

The collection features styles modeled after Skims favorites like the Super Cropped T-Shirt and Bandeau Bra, in addition to one-and-done racerback cycle suits and tank monokinis with side cutouts. For an elevated après-swim look or added coverage, the brand offers a form-fitting tube skirt and a sarong, which come in the same fast-drying durable fabric as the more traditional swim pieces.

"Swim is something we have been developing for a couple of years now. It was essential that the launch of such a highly anticipated category resonated with our customers in the ways they expect, with a focus on fit, comfort and versatility," said Jens Grede, Skims co-founder. "Like with other categories we have launched, our blueprint for success is heavily dictated by listening to our customers beforehand — we know at this stage what they want from Skims Swim, and our goal is to exceed their expectations."

You can shop the entire Skims Swim collection in the gallery below.

