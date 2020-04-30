The 33 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in April

Including a candle that goes a long way toward enhancing a home workspace and hand soap and sanitizer that are actually in stock.

Photo: Courtesy of Anecdote Candles

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Like so much of the world's population, team Fashionista is closing out another month spent social-distancing, riding a rollercoaster of emotions but feeling fortunate to be able to do our work remotely. The past four weeks have been anything but ordinary, but one thing that's helped to ground us and find a bit of calm amidst the chaos and uncertainty has been our beauty routines. Throughout April, we discovered beauty, wellness and home fragrance finds that brought us a tiny sense of normalcy — and maybe even a bit of serenity.

This month's picks? A candle that goes a long way toward enhancing a home workspace, a slew of skin-brightening serums and treatments, several hair-saving products we're loving right now and hand soap and sanitizer that are actually in stock. Read on to see (and shop!) them all.

33 Gallery 33 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

26 Gallery 26 Images

