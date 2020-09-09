Must Read: Cynthia Erivo Covers 'InStyle' Beauty Issue, Chris Benz Exits J.Crew

Photo: Joshua Kissi/InStyle Magazine

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Cynthia Erivo covers InStyle's Beauty Issue

She's a multi-talented, multi- (and we mean multi) award winning actor and singer, and now, Cynthia Erivo is on the cover of InStyle's beauty issue. In an accompanying interview with Saatchi Koul, Erivo talks giving back to her followers, her upcoming role as the iconic Aretha Franklin and her take on personal style. {InStyle}

Chris Benz exits J.Crew

It's barely been a year since he took the helm of womenswear at J.Crew, but on Tuesday, designer Chris Benz announced he would be departing the troubled retailer. Chantal Fernandez at Business of Fashion has the scoop on what comes next for J.Crew, which is exiting bankruptcy protection. {Business of Fashion}

Jari Jones and Munroe Bergdorf cover Teen Vogue

In a move to celebrate women who are often overlooked in the fashion industry, Teen Vogue celebrates two trailblazing activists on its September cover: Jari Jones and Munroe Bergdorf. Jones is lensed by Quil Lemons and interviewed by Kimberly Drew, while Bergdorf is photographed by The Masons and chats with Thora Siemsen. {Teen Vogue}

Trying to make sense of the Spring 2021 fashion season

With the coronavirus pandemic still in full effect, and as different countries take different approaches to prevention of spread, the Spring 2021 fashion season is shaping up to be... very confusing. The fashion team at The New York Times tries to make sense of it all, from New York to Paris, from the in-person to the "phygital." {New York Times}

American Eagle Outfitters promotes Jennifer Foyle to Chief Creative Officer

After 10 years with the company, building out Aerie's groundbreaking photoshop-free campaigns and inclusive marketing, American Eagle Outfitters is adding "Chief Creative Officer" to current Aerie Global Brand President Jennifer Foyle's titles, where she'll now bring her vision to the full AEO lineup. CEO Jay Schottenstein calls Foyle a "strategic brand visionary" in a release. {Fashionista Inbox}

21 of the coolest New Yorkers wear Fall 2020's best fashion

Street style at fashion week might be predictable and somewhat passé, but luckily, there's always great style to be found on the streets of New York City. GQ took on the task, with Mobolaji Dawodu styling 21 of the coolest New Yorkers, who also share their personal style stories with Nikki Ogunnaike. {GQ}

