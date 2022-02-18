11 Breakout Fall 2022 Trends From the New York Fashion Week Runways

New York Fashion Week felt like that peak lockdown confusion, when Monday spilled into Tuesday and no one could figure out what day it was. The Fall 2022 collections have autumn release dates, but many of them feature looks that could easily wind up in a sunny spring or summer offering.

There are slinky dresses, party sequins and disco dancing essentials. The most "fall" thing about the runways is the sheer dominance of brown. Sure, there are shearling and suede nods to chilly weather elegance, but it's the playful embellishments — the bows, the crystals, the paillettes — and the vibrant colors that were the sweet takeaways from New York this season.

Read on for a closer look at the biggest trends to emerge from NYFW, and stay tuned for what will come out of the other fashion capitals in the coming weeks.

All About That Waist

Designers add structure to autumnal staples like voluminous skirts and thick blazers with dramatic, waist-cinching belts.

Brown Is the New Beige

From cozy oat milk-colored outfits to almond oil-hued separates, light neutrals were our go-to for winter dressing — until now. Designers richly are coating the Fall 2022 collections with chocolate brown and cocoa shades.

Bustiers and Corsets, Oh My

We didn't leave boned undergarments in 2021. Like "Bridgerton," corsets and bustiers got renewed for a second season. Dion Lee even puts a wintry spin on the intimate top with some furry accents.

Dressed Down Ball Gowns

Cinderella-esque ball gowns go best with chunky cable-knit sweaters, per Brandon Maxwell, and basic puffers, per Khaite.

Elle Woods Pink

Look to the light of the fictional legal world for fall's most mood-boosting hue: hot pink. Michael Kors and Carolina Herrera are two of many this season to agree that "whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed."

Flirty Tweed

A carryover from Pre-Fall 2022, tweed continues to gain relevance. Kim Shui accents twill-patterned minis with fur, while Prabal Gurung uses the woolen fabric on a midriff-baring dress.

Glitzy Garnishes

Belly dancers get it, Jennifer Lopez gets it, your early aughts middle school dance-bound self gets it: It's the chain (or rope) belt. The sometimes sparkly, sometimes studded extra-long waist accessory doesn't necessarily serve a purpose, but it's fun as hell.

Go Big on Sparkle

The easiest way to get over sweats is to get under party sequins. Giant paillettes adorn mermaid-like gowns at Altuzarra and make for dramatic floor-length fringe at Jonathan Simkhai, for two.

Peek-a-Boo

We get a new cutout to covet every season. For Fall 2022, the skin area covering our rib cage is the spot to bare. Et Ochs rises to the occasion with a clever cutout blazer, as does Elena Velez with a bustier-style dress.

Slinky Off-the-Shoulder Dresses

New York designers offer a sartorial cure for when that moody autumn weather arrives: a slinky off-the-shoulder ruched dress in an earthy tone. Victor Glemaud has a body-hugging version in a warm latte hue.

Space-Dyed Knits

It was only a matter of time before brands discovered a knit equivalent to tie-dye. Space dyeing is a technique that gives the yarn a multi-colored effect, and designers began experimenting with it for Spring 2022; they continue to play with the concept for Fall 2022 by using it on long sweater dresses.

